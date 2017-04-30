Sharing information on a one-room sch...

Sharing information on a one-room school, a candya

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Sharing information on a one-room school, a candy store and a camp Only in York County readers seek information on Bott's School in West Manchester Township, Mary Henry Homemade... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pjOLXa This week, I have a selection of memories and requests to share on some very varied topics - the former Bott's School in West Manchester Township, the former Mary Henry Homemade Candies in downtown York, and the still-in-operation Summit Grove Camp near New Freedom. Some time ago, Sarann C. Boring shared the image seen with today's column from her grandfather Worley Forry Rudisill's New Written Arithmetic schoolbook, published in 1877.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala 8 hr Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09) Apr 21 joyjoy06 53
News West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11) Apr 14 yidfellas v USA 2
News Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10) Apr 2 bettina 26
News Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ... Mar '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ... Mar '17 nice 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,690,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC