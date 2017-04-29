Schumer: NYPD Shouldn't Protect First Family If Fed Gov Won't Pay For It
New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer declared Saturday that President Donald Trump's family should not have NYPD protection if the administration doesn't foot the bill for protecting the first lady and son Barron. According to Fox News , the NYPD claims it costs $127,000 to $146,000 per day to protect the first lady and their son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar '17
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar '17
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC