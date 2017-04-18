Royal Square developers to renovate Voni Grimesa

Thanks to more than $1 million in private business investments and state tax credits, Royal Square developers are pushing forward with plans to reinvigorate the Voni Grimes Gym. Royal Square developers to renovate Voni Grimes Gym Thanks to more than $1 million in private business investments and state tax credits, Royal Square developers are pushing forward with plans to reinvigorate the Voni Grimes Gym.

