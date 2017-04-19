Police investigate string of vending machine thefts in the York area
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-Police are looking for two men accused of stealing money from vending machines and coin operated washing machines at various locations in the York area. The most recent theft happened Monday at a coin operated washing machine located along the 2600 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 15
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC