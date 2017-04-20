Police: Alleged York City killer's story kepta

The 16-year-old York City youth charged as an adult with fatally shooting Craig Henise earlier this month confessed to killing the man, but his account of how it happened changed several times during his police interview, according to preliminary hea Police: Alleged York City killer's story kept changing The 16-year-old York City youth charged as an adult with fatally shooting Craig Henise earlier this month confessed to killing the man, but his account of how it happened changed several times during his police interview, according to preliminary hea Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/20/police-york-homicide-simmons-henise/100709398/ The 16-year-old York City youth charged as an adult with fatally shooting Craig Henise earlier this month confessed to killing the man, but his account of how it happened changed several times ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.