Police: Alleged York City killer's story kepta
The 16-year-old York City youth charged as an adult with fatally shooting Craig Henise earlier this month confessed to killing the man, but his account of how it happened changed several times during his police interview, according to preliminary hea Police: Alleged York City killer's story kept changing The 16-year-old York City youth charged as an adult with fatally shooting Craig Henise earlier this month confessed to killing the man, but his account of how it happened changed several times during his police interview, according to preliminary hea Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/04/20/police-york-homicide-simmons-henise/100709398/ The 16-year-old York City youth charged as an adult with fatally shooting Craig Henise earlier this month confessed to killing the man, but his account of how it happened changed several times ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 15
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC