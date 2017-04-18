Photos: Distinguished Young Women of York Countya

Photos: Distinguished Young Women of York County participants named The 30 participants for the 2017 Distinguished Young Women of York County Program have been named Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pxQF4C The program works to reward local students for their achievements and places an emphasis on education. Distinguished Young Women of York County has provided scholarship money and recognition to students for 51 years, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.