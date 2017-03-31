Photo Flash: Leading Ladies Opens 4/14 at the Omaha Community Playhouse

The story centers around two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, who find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing "Scenes from Shakespeare" on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania. When they hear that an old lady in York, PA is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long-lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.