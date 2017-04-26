PA House approve bills to privatize retail liquor sales
Pennsylvania could be getting out of the business of selling alcohol of a series of bills make it through the Capitol. A push to privatize the sale of alcohol in Pennsylvania is now under consideration in the senate after the House voted with their approval.
