NJ Transit trains delayed (yet again) by Amtrak maintenance

NJ Transit said trains on the Northeast Corridor, Raritan Valley, North Jersey Coast and Midtown Direct lines are running 30 minutes behind schedule due to ongoing Amtrak track maintenance in New York. Earlier delays were 15 minutes but NJ Transit upped it to a half-hour at 9:17 a.m. It's the latest in a series of ongoing headaches for passengers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.