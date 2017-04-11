News anchor realizes on air her husband was killed
While news anchor Supreet Kauer listened to a reporter relay news of a car accident that killed three people in central India on Saturday morning, she realized that her husband was among the victims, reports the AP . No names were given on the air, but her husband was driving the same road in Pithora at the same time in the same kind of car as one of the two involved, reports CNN .
