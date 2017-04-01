U.S. Marshals this week arrested two men in York in separate criminal cases, including one man who allegedly had child pornography on his phone, according to a news release. Men wanted for assault, child porn arrested in York U.S. Marshals this week arrested two men in York in separate criminal cases, including one man who allegedly had child pornography on his phone, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.