Meet the judicial candidates April 26
Meet the judicial candidates April 26 The 9 candidates for York County judge will debate at York College. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2q13R1X The York College of Pennsylvania Center for Community Engagement, along with co-sponsors the York Daily Record/Sunday News, FOX 43 and the York County Bar Association, will hold a free forum with all nine candidates for the three open seats on the York County Court of Common Pleas.
