media a I feel vindicateda : Former Va. Gov. McDonnell speaks to a 60 Minutesa
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's 2014 corruption conviction in June 2016. This year, McDonnell discusses the case that cost the former Republican politician his reputation and $27 million in legal fees in a "60 Minutes" interview Sunday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
