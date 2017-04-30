Meadowbrook Tavern Menu loaded with neat stuff
Meadowbrook Tavern Menu loaded with neat stuff Meadowbrook Tavern menus were always loaded with neat photos and history about the Meadowbrook Mansion Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2qkpri7 This enlarged section of a photo from a menu is most likely of the Edwin B. Myers family, with a farm hand, showing off their horses in front of the mansion during 1902. In the post at this link, we learned construction of the mansion started at the end of August in 1901.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
