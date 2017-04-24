Isaaca s On The Fly offers different,...

Isaaca s On The Fly offers different, faster service

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- A new version of Isaac's is open in York and is ready to participate in Grilled Cheese Week. Issac's On The Fly, which opened March 27, is it's first fast casual concept where there is no table service.

