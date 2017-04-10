Injured workers battle addiction Some states aim to limit the prescription of opioids for work-related ailments. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2017/04/10/injured-workers-battle-addiction/100315166/ Jimmy Duran was prescribed opioids for years after hurting his neck and fracturing vertebrae in a workplace accident in 2004.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.