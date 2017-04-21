Indoor golf coming to York City
Indoor golf coming to York City Poor weather conditions will soon no longer be an issue for local golfers hoping to refine their skills. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/money/business/2017/04/21/indoor-golf-coming-york-city/100752296/ Matt Keller, who has worked with professional golfers at facilities including Lancaster Country Club, is opening York Indoor Golf and Training Center off Route 30 in York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|11 hr
|joyjoy06
|53
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 15
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC