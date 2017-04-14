Good Friday procession hits streets of York
About 200 of the Catholic faithful followed as a crowned and bloodied Jesus Christ bore his cross, was greeted by grieving women and was mocked by Roman guards throughout the streets of York. Good Friday procession hits streets of York About 200 of the Catholic faithful followed as a crowned and bloodied Jesus Christ bore his cross, was greeted by grieving women and was mocked by Roman guards throughout the streets of York.
