Getaway driver faces federal charges in York bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa.-A York man is facing federal charges after investigators say he acted as the getaway driver in a January 2016 bank robbery. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, 37-year-old Ryan Warnick assisted Derek Bowman in an armed robbery of the PNC Bank located in York, Pennsylvania on January 9, 2016, by acting as the getaway driver.

