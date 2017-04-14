Getaway driver faces federal charges in York bank robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa.-A York man is facing federal charges after investigators say he acted as the getaway driver in a January 2016 bank robbery. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, 37-year-old Ryan Warnick assisted Derek Bowman in an armed robbery of the PNC Bank located in York, Pennsylvania on January 9, 2016, by acting as the getaway driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|1 hr
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|20 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC