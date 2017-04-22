Flags placed to honor fallen troops at Prospecta
Flags placed to honor fallen troops at Prospect Hill About 2,700 flags were placed in front of Prospect Hill Cemetery Saturday morning. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/04/22/flags-placed-honor-fallen-troops-prospect-hill/100782320/ TAPS is played during a short ceremony following the placement of 2,393 American flags as the Afghanistan War Flag Memorial is reinstalled at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York City, Saturday, April 22, 2017.
