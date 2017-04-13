Private Walter L. Fitzgerald is buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, just east of Fere-en-Tardenois in France First York County WWI soldier dies in France Private Walter L. Fitzgerald is buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, just east of Fere-en-Tardenois in France Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2oqnQXu Walter L. Fitzgerald was the first York County WWI soldier to die on foreign soil , doing so on January 5, 1918. Private Fitzgerald is buried in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery just east of Fere-en-Tardenois in France; within Plot C, Row 9, Grave 1. Every year French students place American and French flags at the graves of WWI U.S. Veterans in the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery.

