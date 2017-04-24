Father warned he'd kill family, documents say
Father warned he'd kill family, documents say In February, court documents say, Frankie T. Williams and his family had a warning for Makayla L. Lane: Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2pWZBk8 Police say two adults and a three-year-old child were found dead inside a home in the 700 block of Greenbriar Road in Manchester Township on April 23. It appears the deaths were the result of some sort of pact or planned killing. Police say a grandmother, father and a 3-year-old girl died in a double-murder and suicide in this Greenbriar Road home in Manchester Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|12 hr
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr 21
|joyjoy06
|53
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC