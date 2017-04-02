The latest chapter in the Penn State child sex abuse scandal closed recently with two top administrators' guilty pleas to misdemeanor child endangerment charges and the conviction of former university president Graham Spanier on the same charge. EDITORIAL: One positive from Sandusky scandal The latest chapter in the Penn State child sex abuse scandal closed recently with two top administrators' guilty pleas to misdemeanor child endangerment charges and the conviction of former university president Graham Spanier on the same charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.