EDITORIAL: Dog attacks on postal workers at a high in York
EDITORIAL: Dog attacks on postal workers at a high in York Thumbs down: To people who don't properly restrain their dogs, which can lead to postal carrier injuries. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/editorials/2017/04/20/editorial-dog-attacks-postal-workers-high-york/100669486/ Mail Carrier Brion Durgin, of Thomasville, talks about methods he has used, such as pushing his mail bag at an attacking dog, following a canine safety awareness demonstration for postal carriers given by Lieutanant David Godfrey K-9 Handler and Captain Dargo Bett Silver, both of York County Sheriff's Office, at the US Post Office West York Carrier Annex on Smile Drive in York, Thursday, May 26, 2016.
