DUI patrols, sobriety checkpoints held in York,a

DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in York, Adams and Lancaster counties today and throughout the weekend, according to Barbara Zortman, the director of the Center for Traffic Safety. DUI patrols, sobriety checkpoints held in York, Adams counties DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in York, Adams and Lancaster counties today and throughout the weekend, according to Barbara Zortman, the director of the Center for Traffic Safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.