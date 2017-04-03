Zimmerman's company, Forge Therapeutics, was recently awarded up to $8.8 million in funding to develop a new type of antibiotic. Dallastown grad's biotech firm taking on 'super bugs' Zimmerman's company, Forge Therapeutics, was recently awarded up to $8.8 million in funding to develop a new type of antibiotic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.