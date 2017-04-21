Couple charged after domestic dispute turns violent

Jelanie Virgo, 34, is charged with simple assault and Bertha Boyer, 38, is charged with aggravated assault for their roles in the domestic dispute. On Thursday, April 20 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of N. Plum St. and E. Fredrick St. for a reported robbery that had just occurred.

