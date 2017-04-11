A convicted Spring Grove-area drug dealer remains in York County Prison on $800,000 bail, accused of supplying the heroin that killed a Jackson Township man last summer. Convicted Spring Grove-area dealer accused of supplying fatal heroin A convicted Spring Grove-area drug dealer remains in York County Prison on $800,000 bail, accused of supplying the heroin that killed a Jackson Township man last summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.