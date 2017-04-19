It's a simple dish - a few pieces of bread with some cheese in the middle - but a good grilled cheese is so much more than that; it's a piece of Americana. Check out these grilled cheese specials in York It's a simple dish - a few pieces of bread with some cheese in the middle - but a good grilled cheese is so much more than that; it's a piece of Americana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.