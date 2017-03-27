Carbon court news
The following actions were filed by credit card companies, or their collection agencies, for alleged defaults on credit card/loan accounts. Capital One Bank, Glen Allen, Virginia, filed two actions as follows: Cayse Charron, 3215 Hemlock St., Palmerton, seeking $1,575; and Robert Strohl, 123A S. First St., Lehighton, seeking $11,250.16.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Thu
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
|Allentown finds hope in state grant to boost 7t... (Apr '07)
|Mar 24
|silly rabbit
|34
|York announces snow removal schedule (Feb '10)
|Mar 15
|Hello to you
|9
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC