Brooklyn teacher 'asked student to send workout photos'
Brooklyn teacher quit after he was caught 'inviting student to Flo Rida concert and asking her to send him workout pictures' David Lo, an English teacher at Brooklyn Technical High School, resigned after alleged improper contact with a student, in July 2016 A Brooklyn teacher has resigned from his post after he reportedly invited a student to Flo Rida concert with him and asked her to send him workout pictures. David Lo is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with one of his high school students at Brooklyn Technical High School in New York after she came to the English teacher for extra credit in June of 2015.
