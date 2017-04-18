Blue Man Group and More Among Make Music New York's 1,000 Free Concerts This Summer
Make Music New York is back with its 11th year of free, outdoor, public concerts all around the city on Wednesday, June 21, the first day of summer. Since the festival first began in 2007, Make Music New York has become an eagerly anticipated harbinger of the season, with a dizzying array of events in all five boroughs.
