Auditor General DePasquale says City of York School District must get better at record keeping
YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.- Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said today that a recent performance audit of the City of York School District showed that its financial position is improving, but the district must ensure better accountability, oversight and transparency in its operations and records. "York City School District is definitely in a better financial position today than it was just a few years ago," DePasquale said.
