Arrest made in Mount Wolf killing
Police say 19-year-old Ahshantianna Johnson of Mount Wolf was fatally beaten by a man she used to date. Arrest made in Mount Wolf killing Police say 19-year-old Ahshantianna Johnson of Mount Wolf was fatally beaten by a man she used to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 15
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|West Bank land annexed to Israeli kibbutz (Nov '11)
|Apr 14
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Governor's Arts Awards kicks off in downtown York (Apr '10)
|Apr 2
|bettina
|26
|Arrest warrant issued for suspect in York City ...
|Mar 30
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Donald Trumpa s childhood home sells again for ...
|Mar 28
|nice
|1
|York teen's murder charges remain in juvenile c... (Nov '09)
|Mar 28
|Paul the thug
|50
|Police: 15-year-old boy in custody for homicide... (Jul '10)
|Mar 28
|Shadow blackson
|69
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC