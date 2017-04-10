Ancestry.com helps family of dead boy find man posing as him

By JOE MANDAK Associated Press PITTSBURGH - A Pennsylvania man who assumed the identity of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 was arrested on charges of Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft after the child's aunt discovered the ruse through Ancestry.com, federal authorities said. Jon Vincent, 44, was arrested in Lansdale, near Philadelphia, on Monday.

