AG Shapiro announces charges against a dozen people for major organized crime ring

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.- Attorney General Josh Shaprio announced criminal charges against a dozen people Wednesday, after a major organized crime ring fraudulently obtained more than a thousand Pennsylvania license plates and used them to fuel a massive criminal enterprise in multiple states. The group illegally rented license plates in New York City and other locations, profiting significantly and allowed those who used the plates to avoid paying more than $1 million in parking fines and EZ Pass tolls across several states.

