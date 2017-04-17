Adaptive traffic signal system to help clear congestion on Route 30 in York Co.
Get ready and get set for traffic lights along Route 30 in York County to switch to green - and go. Greg Penny, a PennDOT spokesperson, said, "It'll help move traffic more quickly and more smoothly, so if you drive the corridor you're not having the frequent stops at red lights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
