$5 million heroin pipeline from NY to York to Altoona headed by York City duo shutdown
Pa Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaking in York announced criminal charges against 15 people for their roles in a drug pipeline that distributed and sold 15,000 bricks of heroin in York and Blair counties over a two-year period. The heroin sold for approximately $5 million.
