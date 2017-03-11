Yorkers brave cold for St. Patty's parade
Yorkers brave cold for St. Patty's parade With temperatures below freezing on Saturday, the York St. Patrick's Day Parade was noticeably colder than last year. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/03/11/yorkers-brave-cold-st-pattys-parade/99060138/ Declan Lauber, 5, of Manchester Township, shows off his irish face paint, while watching an irish dance performance at Central Market, before the 34th Annual York Saint Patrick's Day Parade, Saturday, March, 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|16 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC