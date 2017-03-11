York goes green for St. Patricka s Da...

York goes green for St. Patricka s Day parade

Read more: WPMT-TV York

York city streets were filled with green on Saturday for the city's 34th annual St. Patrick's Day parade. Thousands people from all around the community gathered to enjoy bands, floats and dancers as they made their way down West Market Street.

