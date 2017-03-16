York Fair announces first 2017 concert
Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at 2017 York Fair The York Fair has announced its first grandstand concert for 2017. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nvJl8D The rock band is best known for hits like "Sweet Home Alabama," "Free Bird," "Simple Man" and "Gimme Three Steps."
