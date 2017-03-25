York County musicians and bands compete to be crowned a YorVoicea champion

Dozens of people came out to the 3rd Annual 'YorVoice' 2017 event at the Strand-Capital Performing Arts Center in York for a night of laughter, music, and friendly competition, MC'ed by FOX 43'S very own Chris Garrett, who also performed a song himself. The event kicked off around 7:30 p.m. and featured York bands and musicians - all ready to compete and show off their skills and be crowned the 'YorVoice' champion.

