York cops look for shots fired suspect
York cops look for drive-by shots fired suspect The warrant charges Brian Jaquell Freeman with two counts of aggravated assault and other related charges Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nAeDwU This week in the wrap-up: bill collection at the end of a gun, pants on the ground and Mr. Beers gets a duey. Police are looking for a man they say fired a shot at a driver of a vehicle Saturday night in York, according to an arrest warrant.
