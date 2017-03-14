York City residents begin to dig out from 'Stella'
York City residents begin to dig out from 'Stella' Residents started to dig out as snow tapered off around 11:30 a.m. in York City. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/weather/2017/03/14/york-city-residents-begin-dig-out-stella/99169146/ Julio Zeron, of York City, shovels part of the sidewalk, along W. Market St., Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
