Woman overdoses in car with 6 year-old in Susquehanna Township, couple charged

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-A couple is facing charges after police say they were under the influence of drugs while driving in a vehicle with their 6-year-old daughter in Dauphin County on Monday. Donald Pratt, 43, of Richards, North Carolina, and his wife, Amanda Pratt, 33, of Berkshire, New York, are each charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

