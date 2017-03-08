Up to 15 inches of snow, near white-out conditions expected for Central New York
National Weather Service meteorologists are so confident that heavy snow, with blowing and drifting winds, are going to slam the region early this week that they upgraded a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning. An estimated 10 to 15 inches of snow could fall over the next few days, according to the weather service.
