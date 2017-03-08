Up to 15 inches of snow, near white-o...

Up to 15 inches of snow, near white-out conditions expected for Central New York

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

National Weather Service meteorologists are so confident that heavy snow, with blowing and drifting winds, are going to slam the region early this week that they upgraded a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning. An estimated 10 to 15 inches of snow could fall over the next few days, according to the weather service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en... Sat Fitus T Bluster 5
News Million dollar market: average price of detache... Mar 3 packed in like Flies 1
News York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13) Mar 3 Struggleright 3
News Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d... Jan '17 Haha 1
News Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08) Jan '17 Hickey 33
News Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D... Jan '17 Gofigure 1
News PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke... Dec '16 bubba navy 3
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC