Two deported aliens found in York, Dauphin counties indicted on illegal re-entry

The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that two previously deported aliens were indicted separately on March 29, 2017, by a federal grand jury on illegal re-entry charges. According to United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Cesar Mauricio Rodriguez-Flores, age 32, of Mexico, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on five occasions from March 2011 through September 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.