Tool announce concert at Allstate Arena in June

While Tool fans await the release of the band's first album in more than ten years, the elusive prog-rockers have announced a concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on June 8. The show is not part of a tour so much as it's a tease of the band's new material since 2006's "10,000 Days." One-off gigs have also been scheduled in cities such as Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.