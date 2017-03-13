Tool announce concert at Allstate Arena in June
While Tool fans await the release of the band's first album in more than ten years, the elusive prog-rockers have announced a concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on June 8. The show is not part of a tour so much as it's a tease of the band's new material since 2006's "10,000 Days." One-off gigs have also been scheduled in cities such as Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three illegal aliens charged with illegal re-en...
|Mar 11
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|Million dollar market: average price of detache...
|Mar 3
|packed in like Flies
|1
|York victims of sexual assault struggle for peace (Apr '13)
|Mar 3
|Struggleright
|3
|Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic d...
|Jan '17
|Haha
|1
|Lost Civil War gold in Pennsylvania woods? (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Hickey
|33
|Did colonial courthouse windows end up in the D...
|Jan '17
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec '16
|bubba navy
|3
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC