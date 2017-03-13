Tool announce concert at Allstate Are...

Tool announce concert at Allstate Arena in June

While Tool fans await the release of the band's first album in more than ten years, the elusive prog-rockers have announced a concert at Allstate Arena in Rosemont on June 8. The show is not part of a tour so much as it's a tease of the band's new material since 2006's "10,000 Days." One-off gigs have also been scheduled in cities such as Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

