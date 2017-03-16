'To sell heroin is a choice,' family says aftera

Angel Alicea III, 27, of York, was found guilty on Thursday of drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdose of Randy Crone III, 22, of Paradise Township. 'To sell heroin is a choice,' family says after verdict Angel Alicea III, 27, of York, was found guilty on Thursday of drug delivery resulting in death in the fatal overdose of Randy Crone III, 22, of Paradise Township.

