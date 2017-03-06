Thirteen intersections in York Co. with heavy congestion may get improvements
Will Clark, the chief of transportation planning, said the York County Planning Commission picked these crossroads based on a congestion management process it conducted. Clark said, "It's the next group of intersections that were identified through the delay process that do not have projects already moving forward."
